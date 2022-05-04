Left Menu

US NSA Sullivan, Japanese counterpart discuss Biden's trip to Tokyo, regional security

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Akiba Takeo agreed in a recent telephone call that President Joe Biden's trip to Tokyo later this month will be an opportunity to take steps to strengthen deterrence in the region and to advance their mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said in a press release.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-05-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 07:18 IST
US NSA Sullivan, Japanese counterpart discuss Biden's trip to Tokyo, regional security
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 4 (ANI/Sputnik): US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Japanese counterpart Akiba Takeo agreed in a recent telephone call that President Joe Biden's trip to Tokyo later this month will be an opportunity to take steps to strengthen deterrence in the region and to advance their mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific, the White House said in a press release. "The two agreed that the meeting between the President and (Japanse) Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida is an opportunity to affirm the strength of the US-Japan alliance, take steps to strengthen deterrence in the region, and advance our shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release said on Tuesday.

Moreover, Sullivan highlighted that the second in-person Quad Leaders meeting will be key in demonstrating that the group is serving an important role in the region, the release said. Biden is scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan from May 20-24 to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on security and trade matters. While in Tokyo, Biden will also participate in a meeting with Quad leaders, which will include his counterparts from Australia, Japan, and India. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

Financial markets to remain closed on Tuesday

 India
2
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helicopter in key reusability test

Science News Roundup: Rocket Lab catches, drops rocket booster with a helico...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states are taking sides on abortion; Reaction to report on U.S. Supreme Court draft abortion decision and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Restrictions vs protections: How U.S. states ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022