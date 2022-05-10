UN reports surge in conflict-related sexual violence in South Sudan

Juba [Sudan], May 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Cases of conflict-related sexual violence more than doubled in South Sudan compared to the same period in 2021 despite an overall decrease in violence against civilians, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said in a report released Tuesday. According to the latest report on civilian casualties by the UNMISS between January to March, the UN mission documented 63 cases of conflict-related sexual violence, up from 28 when compared to the same time last year.

The UN mission said the majority of the violence against civilians was committed by civil defence groups and militias while the majority of violence was associated with inter- or intra-communal forms of conflict, particularly in Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, and Warrap states. "UNMISS urges the Government of South Sudan to investigate human rights violations and abuses and to hold all perpetrators to account," it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

