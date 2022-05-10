Left Menu

UN reports surge in conflict-related sexual violence in South Sudan

Cases of conflict-related sexual violence more than doubled in South Sudan compared to the same period in 2021 despite an overall decrease in violence against civilians, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said in a report released Tuesday.

ANI | Juba | Updated: 10-05-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 23:09 IST
UN reports surge in conflict-related sexual violence in South Sudan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sudan

Juba [Sudan], May 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Cases of conflict-related sexual violence more than doubled in South Sudan compared to the same period in 2021 despite an overall decrease in violence against civilians, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said in a report released Tuesday. According to the latest report on civilian casualties by the UNMISS between January to March, the UN mission documented 63 cases of conflict-related sexual violence, up from 28 when compared to the same time last year.

The UN mission said the majority of the violence against civilians was committed by civil defence groups and militias while the majority of violence was associated with inter- or intra-communal forms of conflict, particularly in Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, and Warrap states. "UNMISS urges the Government of South Sudan to investigate human rights violations and abuses and to hold all perpetrators to account," it said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
2
Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

Tesla recalls 130,000 vehicles in U.S. on touchscreen display malfunction

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swine fever; Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks and more

Health News Roundup: Italy to hold boar cull around Rome to stem African swi...

 Global
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

NASA’s InSight Mars lander detects biggest marsquake yet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022