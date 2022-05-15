Left Menu

Malaysia reports 2,373 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths

Malaysia reported 2,373 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,475,873, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 11:24 IST
Malaysia reports 2,373 new COVID-19 infections, 5 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuala Lumpur, May 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 2,373 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Saturday, bringing the national total to 4,475,873, according to the health ministry. There are three new imported cases, with 2,370 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Five more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,612. The ministry reported 1,340 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,410,499.

There are 29,762 active cases, 47 are being held in intensive care and 31 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 44,183 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 85.3 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 82.4 per cent are fully vaccinated and 49.2 per cent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022