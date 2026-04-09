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Leverkusen's Last-Minute Push for Champions League Spot

Bayer Leverkusen aims to secure a top-four position in the Bundesliga as they face Borussia Dortmund. Sitting in sixth, they are four points from a Champions League spot. Despite a likely trophyless season, Dortmund maintains second place. Leverkusen's recent victory sparks hope for their finale, including a crucial German Cup match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:36 IST
Leverkusen's Last-Minute Push for Champions League Spot
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  • Germany

Bayer Leverkusen is gearing up for a crucial contest against Borussia Dortmund, hoping to secure a top-four finish in the Bundesliga. The team sits in sixth place with 49 points, just four shy of a spot that would grant them access to next season's prestigious Champions League.

Dortmund, comfortably second with 64 points, trails Bayern Munich by nine. Meanwhile, the recent resurgence of Leverkusen, highlighted by a thrilling 6-3 win over VfL Wolfsburg, breathes new life into their campaign, adding momentum as they eye their upcoming German Cup semifinal against Bayern Munich.

Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand, under pressure to deliver, remains optimistic about surpassing their challenges ahead. In contrast, Dortmund, under Niko Kovac, remains focused despite likely ending the season without any trophies. Dortmund's Fabio Silva reaffirmed the club's aspirations to remain competitive and continue building this storied team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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