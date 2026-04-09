TMC has only given 'nirmamta' (cruelty) to Bengal, BJP has developed Asansol despite TMC's hurdles: PM Modi.
PTI | Asansol | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:37 IST
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- India
TMC has only given 'nirmamta' (cruelty) to Bengal, BJP has developed Asansol despite TMC's hurdles: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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