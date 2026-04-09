Centre allocated Rs 45,000 crore for revival of industries in Asansol: PM Modi at poll rally.
PTI | Asansol | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre allocated Rs 45,000 crore for revival of industries in Asansol: PM Modi at poll rally.
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