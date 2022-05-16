Blinken discusses global food insecurity stemming from Ukraine war with French counterpart

Ahead of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council ministerial meeting (TTC), US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Sunday met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris-Saclay, France where both the leaders highlighted the need to 'confront' global food insecurity stemming from the war in Ukraine. They also discussed efforts for mutual return to full implementation of the Iran nuclear deal.

"The two discussed issues of importance in the bilateral relationship, especially the urgent need to confront global food insecurity exacerbated by Russia's unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine," a US State Department press release said. Secretary Blinken highlighted the Global Food Security Call to Action, which will take place at UN headquarters in New York City on May 18.

The two leaders also talked about efforts to achieve a mutual return to full Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) implementation with Iran. Blinken joined by United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will attend the second ministerial meeting of the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

As per the US State Department press release, they will meet with EU leaders to discuss how democratic approaches to trade, technology, and innovation can serve as a force for greater prosperity. The US Secretary of State, accompanied by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, will also meet with business and civil society stakeholders to hear their views on the TTC's past and future work. (ANI)

