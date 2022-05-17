Over 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in the embattled city of Mariupol, the government-run news agency Ukrinform reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. Malyar said that 53 seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated from Azovstal to a healthcare facility in Novoazovsk for medical treatment, while 211 other troops were taken to the Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor.

Later, the Ukrainian soldiers will be exchanged for the captured Russians, Malyar said. The operation to evacuate the Ukrainian military from the Azovstal steel plant is continuing, the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook.

Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst bouts of violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Azovstal plant, which covers an area of about 11 square km, is the holdout of the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol. (ANI/Xinhua)

