Left Menu

Over 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in the embattled city of Mariupol, the government-run news agency Ukrinform reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:24 IST
Over 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol's Azovstal
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Kyiv [Ukraine], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the Azovstal plant in the embattled city of Mariupol, the government-run news agency Ukrinform reported Tuesday, citing Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar. Malyar said that 53 seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated from Azovstal to a healthcare facility in Novoazovsk for medical treatment, while 211 other troops were taken to the Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor.

Later, the Ukrainian soldiers will be exchanged for the captured Russians, Malyar said. The operation to evacuate the Ukrainian military from the Azovstal steel plant is continuing, the press service of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook.

Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst bouts of violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Azovstal plant, which covers an area of about 11 square km, is the holdout of the Ukrainian forces in Mariupol. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022