Trolled over condolence post for Moose Wala, Pakistani singer Shae Gill clarifies she is not Muslim

Pakistani Singer Shae Gill who came under severe criticism for condoling the death of 'non-Muslim' singer Sidhu Moose Wala has hit back at online trolls stating that she was clarified that she hailed from a Christian family and thus can say "prayers for people from different religions."

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-06-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 09:28 IST
Pakistani Singer Shae Gill (Image Credit: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani Singer Shae Gill who came under severe criticism for condoling the death of 'non-Muslim' singer Sidhu Moose Wala has hit back at online trolls stating that she was clarified that she hailed from a Christian family and thus can say "prayers for people from different religions." Shae Gill who rose to fame earlier this year after being featured on Coke Studio Season 14 song 'Pasoori' had in an Instagram post expressed her grief after Moose Wala tragic death.

"Heartbroken. May his soul rest in peace and may his family and friends have the strength to bear this loss," Shae Gill wrote. However, the singer received much criticism for "making dua" for a non-Muslim.

Posting screenshots of some of the replies on her Instagram story, Gill said, "I've been getting a lot of such messages. Just wanted to inform everyone that I am not a Muslim. I am a Christian and belong to a Christian family and can make prayers for people from different religions." The singer then shared a series of screenshots of people bashing her. "If you send me messages like this, you are getting blocked", she responded and mentioned that she does check her DMs from time to time to keep up with her fans.

Following this, the singer started receiving plenty of love and support from her fans. She said that most of the messages she was getting now was heart-warming. "I honestly wouldn't have announced it like that but I just got sick of people believing that they could police me by that standard," the Lahore-based singer said on her Instagram. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire at the singer on May 29, near his native village. (ANI)

