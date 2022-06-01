Chinese state media works on Xi's thoughts: Report

Chinese broadcaster CCTV has released its annual social responsibility report on Saturday which stated that the company has always guided its work according to President Xi Jinping's thoughts. The report noted that the company has always guided its work with President Xi's thoughts on socialism with Beijing characteristics for a New Era.

According to the report, the company had fulfilled the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) ideologically important duty and mission. It further stated that the Chinese Media Group will play the important role in the party's propaganda and reporting. The China Media Group is founded on March 21, 2018, as a fusion of all state-holding media enterprises including CCTV, China National Radio, and China Radio International. The company currently has 29 internal institutions, 39 dispatched institutions and 2 affiliated institutions, said a media report.

Under the title "Effectively carry out public opinion struggle", the report claims ownership over how China Global Television Network (CGTN) targeted "countermeasures" against "American democracy" and around the Xinjiang Uyghur issue and effectively reversed the trend of international public opinion. The report further revealed that a total of 100,000 staff and party members went through 430,000 hours of training to understand the party's ideology throughout the year.

Earlier, CCTV started a series of short episodes titled "Footprints" to promote President Xi Jinping's story and "political achievements" over the past 40 years which could be seen as laying the groundwork before Xi Jinping goes for his third term in the 20th Party Congress. The episodes started on May 23. It is said that the series will have a total of 50 episodes.

Moreover, in another such instance, starting on April 18, Xinhua News Agency has opened a column called " Close-Up, Warm Moments" on its official website, showcasing Xi Jinping's administration and interaction with people in the form of pictures.

All this comes at a time when Xi seeks a historic third term and at the same time people are getting agitated with China's Zero Covid policy. Dozens of cities and towns, including Shanghai, went under lockdown for weeks and months, leading to a shortage of food and groceries. According to Hongkong Post, the lockdowns have affected the economy, already weighed down by the President's actions against Chinese unicorns and big businesses to teach them who is their master.

Trade is impacted, ships are neither being loaded nor unloaded in Shanghai ports, factories are shut, manufacturing is down, and inflation and prices are constantly rising. (ANI)

