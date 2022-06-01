Delhi CM meets Singapore envoy, discusses urban management collaborations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong on Wednesday and discussed the urban management collaboration on water, public housing and as well as on waste management. "Happy to make an introductory call on Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal today. We discussed urban management collabs including on water, public housing, as well as waste management. These issues are import to all urban centres, and very relevant to Singapore and Delhi," the Higher Commissioner of Singapore to India tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Simon Wong thanked the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi for hosting the Deputy High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Alice Cheng. "Thank you Minister @M_Lekhi for hosting our very own DHC Alice Cheng and the others! We thoroughly enjoyed the interaction and exchange of views," Wong Tweeted.

Deputy High Commissioner of Suriname Ria A Sital organised the get-together of female Deputy Chief of Missions posted in Delhi. "Happy to attend the get-together of female Deputy Chief of Missions posted in Delhi. Thanked Cd'A of Suriname Ms. Ria A. Sital for organizing this gathering. It provided a good opportunity to exchange views on different subjects from women empowerment to culture," the Union Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)