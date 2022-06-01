Left Menu

Palestinian woman killed by Israeli soldiers in southern West Bank: medics

A Palestinian woman on Wednesday was killed by Israeli soldiers at an Israeli army checkpoint near Al-Aroub refugee camp close to the southern West Bank city of Hebron, said Palestinian medics.

ANI | Ramallah | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:18 IST
Palestinian woman killed by Israeli soldiers in southern West Bank: medics
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Ramallah [Palestine], June 1 (ANI/Xinhua): A Palestinian woman on Wednesday was killed by Israeli soldiers at an Israeli army checkpoint near Al-Aroub refugee camp close to the southern West Bank city of Hebron, said Palestinian medics. In a press statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Ghufran Warasneh, a 29-year-old woman from the refugee camp, was killed after Israeli soldiers at the checkpoint shot her in the chest.

The Israeli media reported that Israeli soldiers stationed at the checkpoint opened fire at Warasneh, who carried a knife and tried to stab one of the soldiers. In January, the Israeli army arrested Warasneh in her home. An Israeli military court sentenced her to three months in prison on charges of incitement and carrying out activities against Israel.

Local sources said that Warasneh, who studied journalism, worked as a news reporter for one of the local radio stations in the southern West Bank. On May 11, Israeli soldiers killed Shireen Abu Akleh, a news reporter for Al-Jazeera TV, while she covered Israeli army raids on the northern West Bank refugee camp of Jenin.

On Tuesday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke on the phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA. The report said that Abbas warned against escalating Israeli measures against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022