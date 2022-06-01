Left Menu

100 days of Ukraine war leave 5.2 mn children in need of humanitarian aid: UNICEF

Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have brought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund), said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:38 IST
100 days of Ukraine war leave 5.2 mn children in need of humanitarian aid: UNICEF
(Photo Credit: Twitter handle of Afshan Khan, Special Coordinator for the Refugee and Migrant Response in Europe). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Nearly 100 days of war in Ukraine have brought devastating consequences for children at a scale and speed not seen since World War II, UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund), said on Wednesday. Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by fighting.

Based on reports verified by OHCHR, on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine - mostly in attacks using explosive weapons in populated areas. Civilian infrastructure on which children depend continues to be damaged or destroyed; this so far includes at least 256 health facilities and one in six UNICEF-supported 'Safe Schools' in the country's east. Hundreds of other schools across the country have also been damaged. Conditions for children in eastern and southern Ukraine where fighting has intensified are increasingly desperate, according to the UN agency.

"June 1st is International Day for the Protection of Children in Ukraine and across the region," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Instead of celebrating the occasion, we are solemnly approaching June 3 - the 100th day of a war that has shattered the lives of millions of children. Without an urgent ceasefire and negotiated peace, children will continue to suffer - and fallout from the war will impact vulnerable children around the world." UNICEF is also warning that the war has caused an acute child protection crisis. Children fleeing violence are at significant risk of family separation, violence, abuse, sexual exploitation, and trafficking. Most have been exposed to deeply traumatic events. It said these children urgently need safety, stability, child protection services, and psychosocial support - especially those who are unaccompanied or have been separated from their families. More than anything, they need peace.

At the same time, the war and mass displacement are devastating livelihoods and economic opportunities, leaving many families without sufficient income to meet basic needs and unable to provide adequate support for their children. UNICEF continues to call for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and to protect all children from harm. This includes ending the use of explosive weapons in populated areas and attacks on civilian infrastructure.

Moreover, the UN agency is appealing for full humanitarian access to safely and quickly reach children in need wherever they may be. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022