Left Menu

Brazil to authorize second COVID-19 booster dose for people over 50

The Brazilian government plans to approve the application of the second booster dose against COVID-19 for people over 50 years old, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Thursday.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 03-06-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 06:44 IST
Brazil to authorize second COVID-19 booster dose for people over 50
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Brazilian government plans to approve the application of the second booster dose against COVID-19 for people over 50 years old, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Thursday. "The second booster dose was authorized for those over 60 years old (in May), and will be extended to those over 50," he told the press from Brasilia, adding that details will be released in a technical note in the coming hours.

In approving the second booster dose, the Health Ministry recommended that it be administered four months after the first. This comes at a time when the South American country is registering an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, while states and municipalities are once again urging the use of masks in closed spaces.

To date, 166.1 million people (77.4 percent of the population) in Brazil are fully vaccinated, while almost 93 million have gotten at least one booster dose and 3.5 million two booster doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022