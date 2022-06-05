Russia-Ukraine war: Rocket strikes on Kyiv continue, 1 injured in recent attack

In a rocket strike on Ukraine's capital on Sunday morning, one person suffered injuries, Xinhua reported, quoting Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. The attacks hit infrastructure facilities in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts on the left bank of the Dnieper River, Klitschko said.

Due to the strike, railway infrastructure facilities were terribly hit, said Serhiy Leshchenko, a member of the supervisory board of the Ukrainian State Railways, while speaking to Xinhua. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its barbarous rocket strikes in the country has been strongly condemned by the international communities.

Previously, Russia claimed it killed 180 "foreign mercenaries" in a missile strike on Yavoriv military training ground in western Ukraine, according to a media report. However, Kyiv denied the report terming it "pure Russian propaganda". On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

Nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to United Nations (UN) estimates and most of those displaced are women and children, Xinhua reported citing a statement by Amin Awad, assistant secretary-general and United Nations crisis coordinator for Ukraine. The conflict has left 15.7 million Ukrainians in need of humanitarian support, with some of them lacking access to water and electricity.

Three million children inside Ukraine and over 2.2 million children in refugee-hosting countries are now in need of humanitarian assistance. Almost two out of every three children have been displaced by incessant rocket attacks and fighting between the two nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)