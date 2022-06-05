Distinguished thinkers, policymakers praise India, PM Modi's efforts toward environment protection

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, distinguished thinkers, policymakers and innovators praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts toward the environment protection. "I congratulate PM Modi for taking lead on this global initiative. India's leadership is crucial in achieving our global climate targets...To eliminate greenhouse gases we need tech and cooperation of all including partnerships of public and private sectors," said Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates.

On this occasion, PM Modi launched the 'Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement', a global initiative, via video conferencing. Bill Gates also took part in the launch. PM Modi called for collective efforts and robust actions for sustainable development at the event.

"Let us follow the principles of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle'. 'One Earth- Many Efforts' are needed. India stands in support of any effort to further global wellness. On World Environment Day, let us pledge to make 'LiFE - Lifestyle For Environment' a global mass movement," said PM Modi. "This World Environment Day we have 'Only One Earth' slogan with a focus on living sustainably in harmony with nature. Our planet's challenges are well known to others. The need of the hour is human-centric, collective and robust actions that further the sustainable actions," added PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Microsoft's co-founder was inspired by India's leadership in efforts to curb the rise in emissions and was excited to learn about the LiFE movement. "Necessity for collective global action to address climate change has never been greater and India's role and leadership are crucial to ensure that we reach our climate goals," he said.

Cass Sunstein, co-author of Nudge and Behavioural Scientist at Harvard University also participated in the event. "India and the Prime Minister have been world leaders with respect to environmental protection, climate change and human behaviour. Many of us all over the world are looking to India for inspiration and ideas. Really an honour to speak to you on this historic event, and I look forward to seeing new creativity and new initiatives with respect to FEAST (framework for behaviour change in connection with environment and climate - acronym which stands for fun, easy, attractive, social, timely)," said Sunstein. Welcoming the LIFE movement on World Environment, Inger Andersen, UNEP Global Head said that every person and every country needs to lead for the planet.

"With more than 1 billion people and home to a thriving generation of innovators and entrepreneurs, India is central to global environmental action. I look forward to following your progress as you launch this hugely important movement because when India leans in, the world watches and follows. We at UNEP look forward to supporting the government of India and its people in pushing forward sustainable consumption and production agenda as India assumes the presidency of G-20 in 2023," said Andersen. Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator said that countries like India are serving as kinetic energy behind decisive climate action on the world stage.

"That includes its works through cutting edge initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, and One Sun, One World, One Grid, which aims for interconnected solar energy infrastructure at a global scale. Last year at COP 26 in Glasgow, PM Modi advanced the idea of lifestyle for the environment. It builds upon the idea that individual behaviour and action are a key part of our collective climate responsibility. It aims to track some of the world's very best solutions to drive climate-friendly behaviour amongst individuals and communities, from grassroots innovators to academia to international organisations and beyond," said Steiner. Ani Dasgupta, CEO & President of, the World Resources Institute congratulated India and PM Modi on the exciting launch.

"I can't overemphasize the Prime Minister the importance you gave to bringing people to the movement. Prime Minister has very correctly said thoughtful utilization of resources. I can't overemphasize the importance that India is launching this movement. India's consumption or emission per capita is about one-third of the global average. So, the world needs to go where India is not the other way around," said Dasgupta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)