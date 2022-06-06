Left Menu

Around 77 pc of voters support amendments to Kazakh constitution: Exit poll

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 06-06-2022 05:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 05:22 IST
Around 77 pc of voters support amendments to Kazakh constitution: Exit poll
Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], June 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Amendments to the Kazakh Constitution were supported by 76.7 per cent of voters, while 23.3 per cent of citizens opposed the changes, the NUR.KZ news agency reported on Sunday, citing results of an exit poll conducted by Astana's Institute for Integrated Social Research. The voter turnout was 67.5 per cent, according to the poll.

In total, 350,000 citizens were interviewed by the institute across the country upon request from the Kazakh news agency. In early May, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for June 5. The amendments based on citizens' requests aim to create a legal framework for Kazakhstan's transition from a super-presidential model to a presidential republic, strengthening the role of the country's parliament.

In late May, former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced his intention to support the proposal to exclude provisions on his special status from the country's constitution during the upcoming referendum. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

