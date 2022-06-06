Left Menu

UK PM Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote over Partygate scandal today

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence as the number of parliamentarians from his Conservative Party calling for the vote had reached the necessary threshold, CNN reported.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of no confidence as the number of parliamentarians from his Conservative Party calling for the vote had reached the necessary threshold, CNN reported. Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Graham Brady said, "The number of Conservative Party parliamentarians calling for the vote had reached the necessary threshold. Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence, triggered by discontented lawmakers in his own party."

He said that 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded. Thus a vote will be held between 6 pm and 8 pm local time on Monday, CNN reported. Johnson's premiership has been precarious following the "Partygate" scandal with months of allegations of parties and gatherings at the heart of his government during various stages of pandemic lockdown eroding confidence in his leadership.

The opposition and the members of his own party demanded his resignation. They raised concerns over his regime and termed Johnson a liability. He has also been criticized for his response to a cost-of-living crisis, CNN reported. The party is facing two difficult parliamentary by-elections later this month.

Recently, when Johnson arrived at London's St Paul's Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee on Friday, he was booed by public, as they showed disapporval in him as their leader, CNN reported. Under Conservative Party rules, if MPs want to get rid of their leader, they submit a confidential letter of no confidence to the chair of the 1922 Committee, a group of backbench lawmakers who do not hold government posts. (ANI)

