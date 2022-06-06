Left Menu

Australians losing millions to explosion in cryptocurrency, investment scams

A new report from Australia's peak competition regulator, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has shown that Australians have lost more than double to scams in the first four months of 2022 than the previous year.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:24 IST
Australians losing millions to explosion in cryptocurrency, investment scams
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Sydney [Australia], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): A new report from Australia's peak competition regulator, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), has shown that Australians have lost more than double to scams in the first four months of 2022 than the previous year. The report, based on data from Scamwatch run under the ACCC and released on Monday, showed that Australians had reported losing over 205 million Australian dollars (about 147 million U.S. dollars) to scams between Jan. 1 and May 1, 2022, a 166 percent increase from the first four months of 2021.

Overwhelmingly, the scams came in the form of investment scams, making up more than 75 percent of all money lost. "We are seeing more money lost to investment scams and so are urging all Australians not to trust investment opportunities that seem too good to be true," said ACCC Deputy Chair Delia Rickard.

Additionally, the majority of the scams were conducted via text message and involved cryptocurrency or fake cryptocurrency investments. The ACCC urged people to be wary of sending cryptocurrencies to people they had only met online. "Many consumers are unfamiliar with the complexities of cryptocurrency and this can make them more vulnerable to scams," Rickard said.

In response to the stark increase of scams, the body is set to introduce new rules to block spam text messages later this year, and is investigating a number of cryptocurrency scam operations. Earlier in the year, the ACCC instituted Federal Court proceedings against Facebook for publishing ads misusing Australian celebrities to peddle fraudulent crypto ads on the social media platform. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022