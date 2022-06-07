Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India over controversial remarks concerning Prophet
Terrorist organisation Al Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a threat relating to India saying that they are ready to blow themselves up in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet".
- Country:
- India
Terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a threat relating to India saying that they are ready to blow themselves up in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". The threat statement said, "saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi and Bombay and in UP and Gujarat".
"They shall find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments. May our mothers be bereaved of us if we do not avenge our beloved Prophet." "We shall kill those who affront our Prophet and we shall bind explosives with our bodies and the bodies of our children to blow away the ranks of those who dare to dishonor our Prophet... [They] shall find no amnesty or clemency, no peace and security will save them and this matter will not close with any words of condemnation or sorrow," it added.
The threat statement mentioned "Hindutva terrorists occupying India" and said "we shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet," The threat statement, shared by some social media users, referred to controversial remarks of a BJP office-bearer against whom the party has taken action. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden looks to stress 'commonalities' with India in talks, eyes on China
Indian-American lawmakers "concerned" after video of Indian-origin boy being assaulted in school goes viral
There is 'systematic attack' on institutions that allow India to speak, alleges Rahul Gandhi
Science News Roundup: Climate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say; Scientists make way for gene-edited tomatoes as a vegan source of vitamin D and more
Local train services on Mumbai's harbour line disrupted due to power issue; office-goers face delays