Rajnath Singh visits Telecommunication University in Nha Trang, hands over Rs 5 mn for training aids

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Telecommunication University in Nha Trang, Vietnam and handed over a cheque of 5 million Indian Rupees for the procurement of training aids.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 10-06-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 12:16 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over Rs 5 mn for training aids to Telecommunication University in Nha Trang.(Photo/Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday visited the Telecommunication University in Nha Trang, Vietnam and handed over a cheque of 5 million Indian Rupees for the procurement of training aids. The university is known for providing training to the Vietnam People's Army - the Vietnam Propaganda Unit of the Liberation Army, the first main force established on December 22, 1944, under the directive of late President Ho Chi Minh.

"Visited the Telecommunication University in Nha Trang today. The University has made a valuable contribution to the training of the Vietnam People's Army. Handed over a cheque of 5 million Indian Rupees for procurement of training aids," tweeted Singh. On May 15, 1945, the Vietnam Propaganda Unit of Liberation Army merged with the National Salvation Army and was renamed the Liberation Army, becoming the main military force of the Front of Vietnam Independence League during the General Uprising to seize state power in the August Revolution in 1945. In 1950, the latter was renamed the Vietnam People's Army.

Earlier today, Defence Minister, handed over a USD 1 million to Vietnam's Air Force Officers Training School for the establishment of a language and IT laboratory. "Today, I am pleased to handover a gift of 1 million Dollars for establishment of a language and IT laboratory in the School. I am confident that the laboratory shall substantially contribute to raising language and IT skills for Vietnam Air Defence and Air Force personnel," tweeted Singh.

Defence Minister on Thursday also handed over 12 high-speed guard boats for Vietnam Border Guard at Hong Ha Shipyard made under USD 100 million lines of credit by the Indian government. India and Vietnam on Wednesday signed a "Joint Vision Statement" for Defence Partnership towards the year 2030 to enhance the scope and scale of defence cooperation between the countries. (ANI)

