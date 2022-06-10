Left Menu

Tanzanian President mourns 19 people killed in road accident

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday mourned 19 people who were killed in a road accident at dawn in the country's southern highlands region of Iringa.

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], June 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Friday mourned 19 people who were killed in a road accident at dawn in the country's southern highlands region of Iringa. A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said President Hassan sent a condolence message to the Iringa regional commissioner, Queen Sendiga, on behalf of the bereaved families.

The president also wished quick recovery 11 people who sustained serious injuries in the accident that involved a mini-bus and a track in Mufindi district in the region, according to the statement. The Iringa regional police commander, Allan Bukumbi, said 14 of the victims were men, four women and a child.

Bukumbi said the accident occurred at dawn on Friday when the mini-bus heading to Mbeya region from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam knocked a stationary track that was parked close to the road. He said as rescuers pulled out passengers from the wrecked mini-bus, another oncoming track lost control and knocked the mini-bus on its rear. (ANI/Xinhua)

