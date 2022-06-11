Left Menu

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-06-2022 06:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 06:03 IST
Foreign policy has become people-centric: EAM S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar at an event in Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar spoke at length at an event in Bengaluru on India's foreign policy and how it has become people-centric over the years. "I have seen many governments, seen changes in foreign policy. The biggest change today is that foreign policy has become people-centric," said Jaishankar during the address.

He thanked Karnataka state minister CN Ashwath Narayan and his Parliamentarian colleague PC Mohan for joining the interaction as he discussed foreign policy with bright minds in the IT capital of India, Bengaluru. Spoke to students of @iimb_official on #AtmanirbharBharat and 8 years of the Modi Government, he tweeted, adding that their energy and enthusiasm give confidence that New India will indeed become a reality.

In addition, he also thanked the contribution of Bengaluru for making India's image extraordinary while he visited the Regional Passport Office and Office of Protector of Emigrants in the city and took feedback from the public presenting their foreign services. The EAM appreciated their positive attitude and efficient delivery. He also interacted with the women employees at the NSR Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning.

Happy to interact with the talented women writing the story of modern Indian business at the NSR Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning @iimb_official, he tweeted. Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, "It was a difficult period for all as a lot of people were stuck abroad."

We evacuated about 7 million people, be it students, seafarers, or professionals, he added. The care was not just for India but for other regions too, as our region used to look out for its neighbours as well during the crisis. he said, stressing further India's efforts to keep ties intact with nearby regions.

India is reclaiming its space in the world today as a civilization," he said. "Our people must do well in India and also abroad," he said while concluding his speech. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

