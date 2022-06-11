Left Menu

Money laundering case: Pak court reverses verdict over bail pleas of PM, Punjab CM

Pakistan special court on Saturday reserved the verdict on the bail pleas of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-06-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 15:40 IST
Money laundering case: Pak court reverses verdict over bail pleas of PM, Punjab CM
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan special court on Saturday reserved the verdict on the bail pleas of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case. The father-son duo applied for an extension in the bail plea and the judge of the special central court reserved the verdict after arguments from the prosecutor and the suspects concluded, ARY News reported.

Before Court's verdict, many developments took place in this case which directly or indirectly affect the case. The prosecutor in the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, fell unconscious amid a hearing in a banking court. The prosecutor, Farooq Bajwa was moved to a services hospital for medical treatment. However, he has recovered and is healthy.

Furthermore, the Sharif family's renowned servant Malik Maqsood famously known as 'Maqsood Chaprasi' had passed away on Thursday. Maqsood was nominated in the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and his family. Former Accountability advisor Shehzad Akbar had claimed that millions of unaccounted-for money were found in Maqsood's bank accounts, reported ARY News.

Moreover, on May 10, a former Federal Investigation Agency Director Dr Rizwan, who was investigating the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif, had passed away due to a heart attack. Earlier, on June 5, the court extended their interim bail until today. During the hearing, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) requested the court to allow the arrest of the Sharif duo.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in December 2021 had submitted the challan against Shehbaz and Hamza before the special court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs 16 billion in the sugar scam case. The FIA report added that the amount was kept in "hidden accounts" and given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity.

The FIA had booked them in the case under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act in November 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
2
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant is linked to baby brain development issues and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports 45,540 more people with fever symptoms ...

 Global
3
3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

3 years after hospital switched her newborn, woman reunited with son

 India
4
ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

ANALYSIS-Russia gas crisis highlights Europe's green energy storage problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022