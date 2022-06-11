Left Menu

Electricity production disrupted in Nepal after man clings to transmission line

Electricity production in Nepal's Nuwakot's hydro-electric plant has been stalled after a person climbed on a power transmission line and has been clinging onto it.

ANI | Nuwakot | Updated: 11-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 23:34 IST
Electricity production disrupted in Nepal after man clings to transmission line
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Electricity production in Nepal's Nuwakot's hydro-electric plant has been stalled after a person climbed on a power transmission line and has been clinging onto it. The state electricity authority, Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) was forced to shut down the power project and cut off the power supply to the Upper Trishuli 3A Hydel station line after a person climbed on the transmission line here.

The Upper Trishuli 3A Hydel station has a capacity of 60 MW. The person has been identified by the local police as Maila BK from Ghalegaun of Belkotgadhi Municipality-13 of the Nuwakot district.

"BK is clinging to the transmission wires past 10 AM (NST), therefore, we have cut the power supply," confirmed a spokesperson Suresh Bhattarai over the phone to ANI. As per the official at the NEA, an average loss of around 1 million Nepali Rupees has been incurred by the country due to the disruption in the power supply.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Energy, Pampha Bhusal also has appealed Nepal Army to deploy a helicopter to take and bring down the person off the transmission line and prevent further loss. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

