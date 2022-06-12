Left Menu

Tanzania's Zanzibar vows to end child labor as it marks World Day against Child Labor

Tanzania's Zanzibar authorities on Sunday vowed to end child labor as they marked the World Day Against Child Labor.

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Tanzania's Zanzibar authorities on Sunday vowed to end child labor as they marked the World Day Against Child Labor. Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, the Minister of State in the President's Office responsible for Labor, Economy and Investment, said since 2005 authorities have been taking measures aimed at curbing child labor.

"The government has enacted laws that provide for protection of children against child labor," Soraga told a news conference. He said there are about 25,803 children aged between five and 17 that are experiencing child labor in the Zanzibar archipelago.

About 2,256 children, including 840 girls, have been rescued from child labor in different parts of Zanzibar's twin islands of Unguja and Pemba, said Soraga. The International Labour Organization started observing World Day Against Child Labor in 2002 to highlight the plight of children who are the victims of child labour. (ANI/Xinhua)

