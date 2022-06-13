Three Afghan provinces suffer simultaneous explosions, four hurt

As blasts become a new normal in the country, three simultaneous explosions took place in Afghanistan's Badakhshan, Kunduz and Kunar provinces on Sunday morning, reported Khaama Press, citing sources. The explosion which was triggered by a roadside explosive took place on a vehicle carrying Taliban forces in the Kari area of Faizabad, Badakhshan province on June 12, according to officials. However, no casualties were reported.

The second explosion occurred in the Kuhna Foroshi area of Kunduz's third police district, injuring four civilians in Kunduz province third police district, followed by the third explosion happened in Asadabad, the provincial capital of Kunar. The blast occurred on a Taliban military vehicle in the province, according to local sources, Khaama press reported.

Officials from the Taliban in the area have yet to confirm the blast and no information regarding the nature of the blast or potential casualties has been given. Recently, Afghanistan has witnessed a sharp surge in violence as data from the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission shows that in 2020, over 2,000 people were killed in incidents, for which no one claimed responsibility and the brutalities since then have only ascended.

In the last few months, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in blasts despite the ongoing intra-Afghan peace talks to resolve the conflict in the country. Meanwhile, no terror group has so far taken responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

