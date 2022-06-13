Left Menu

Iran slams anti-Iran nuke resolution as 'political, untechnical'

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the recent anti-Iran resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was a "political and untechnical" move.

Tehran [Iran], June 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that the recent anti-Iran resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was a "political and untechnical" move. The visit of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Israel ahead of its Board of Governors' meeting and the change in the tone of his comments showed that "he was in the wrong place at the wrong time, meeting the wrong people, which dealt a bad blow to the agency's reputation," Khatibzadeh said during his weekly briefing.

"We could not leave such a political and untechnical measure by the IAEA unanswered. We took our own measures," he added, referring to turning off some of IAEA's surveillance cameras at Iran's nuclear sites. But interaction between Iran and the international nuclear agency will continue within the technical framework, the Iranian spokesman noted, urging IAEA to be "impartial and independent."

On Thursday, it was announced in Vienna that Iran had told the IAEA it was removing 27 surveillance cameras from its nuclear facilities. On Wednesday, the IAEA Board of Governors passed a resolution proposed by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany, accusing Iran of noncooperation. (ANI/Xinhua)

