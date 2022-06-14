Left Menu

China to hike gasoline, diesel prices from tomorrow

In the 11th fuel price increase since the end of last year, China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel yet again from Wednesday, said the country's top economic planner.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 16:50 IST
China to hike gasoline, diesel prices from tomorrow
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In its 11th fuel price increase since the end of last year, China will raise the retail prices of gasoline and diesel yet again from Wednesday, said the country's top economic planner. According to the National Development and Reform Commission, Gasoline and diesel prices will increase by 390 yuan (about 57.8 U.S. dollars) and 375 yuan per tonne, respectively, reported Xinhua.

China's economic planner said that the price hike is based on recent changes in international oil prices. Under the current pricing mechanism, when international crude oil prices change by more than 50 yuan per tonne and remain at that level for ten working days, the prices of refined oil products such as gasoline and diesel in China are adjusted accordingly. China's three leading oil companies -- China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, and China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- have been asked to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies.

China, the world's largest oil importer, earlier, lockdowns to combat an outbreak of the coronavirus are giving a blow to country's economy. The lockdowns in the Chinese provinces and cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, cut off travel between cities and production lines have stopped, as per the media portal. The measures could be detrimental to global supply chains that are still struggling to recover from pandemic disruptions by slowing down key factory and transportation networks, according to the media outlet.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine and this has led to inflation in oil prices across the world. The price rise has affected the global economy. The war in eastern Europe continues to increase pressure on the oil price and this latest rise in fuel prices by China is yet another fallout of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022