Large number of Mongolians pay obeisance to Holy Kapilavastu Relics of Lord Buddha

Long queues were seen at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery, the centre of Mongolian Buddhists in the capital Ulaanbaatar on Wednesday as a large number of people gathered to get a glimpse and pay obeisance to the four 'Kapilavastu' Relics of Lord Buddha brought from India for public display. The 'Kapilavastu' relics have been put on display for 11-days at the monastery where devotees, both old and young gather in large numbers from early morning.

A woman devotee expressing her happiness said: "I am very happy that the holy relics of the Lord Buddha are being brought from India. I am a Buddhist and have come here to pay my respects". Another young visitor said, "We are really glad to see Buddha's relics brought from India. It's very sacred and we are a Buddhist and happy to see it."

The relics are being displayed at India's 'spiritual neighbour' Mongolia, a Buddhist majority nation. Lord Buddha lived in India and attained Mahaparinirvana or ultimate salvation in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. Earlier in the day, the President of Mongolia, Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, along with an Indian delegation, headed by the Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, paid obeisance to Holy 'Kapilavastu Relics' of Lord Buddha at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery.

The four relics from India were brought to the Mongolian capital in a special flight on Monday in a gesture to strengthen cultural and spiritual ties between the two countries. The display of sacred `Kapilavastu relics' at Ganden Tegchenling Monastery is being termed as a historic milestone in India-Mongolia relations and aimed at further boost cultural and spiritual relations between the two countries.

India's relations with Mongolia got a boost after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mongolia in 2015. He had visited the Ganden Monastery, where the relics are being displayed for the common people. (ANI)

