JP Nadda to hold meeting with Singapore Foreign Minister at BJP's headquarters

By Payal Mehta Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan, on Thursday at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

The two leaders will discuss ways to strengthen the India-Singapore strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and international developments. Speaking to ANI, the In-Charge of the Foreign affairs department, Vijay Chauthaiwala, said, "This is a continued effort of the BJP to reach out to the international community including politicians as well as other dignitaries about what the party stands for and its rise over the years."

"The meeting between the visiting Foreign Minister and the BJP national president JP Nadda will then be followed by a detailed interaction between the Singaporean Minister and six young leaders," he added. The Singaporean External Affairs Minister is on an official visit to India for bilateral and multilateral discussions on ASEAN with the government of India. His visit marks the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations. This will be the first visit of Singapore FM with the BJP National President for informal discussions and a better understanding of India's political situation.

Nadda has, in recent months, hosted a series of meetings with the Diplomats/heads of Missions of 47 countries including the European Union. He recently held dialogues with the diplomats of 13 countries as part of the fourth phase of the 'Know BJP' campaign. During the meeting, the In-Charge of the Foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthaiwala and BJP national vice president Baijayant Jay Panda, and other BJP leaders will be present.

Marking the 30th anniversary of India-ASEAN dialogue relations and the 10th anniversary of the country's strategic partnership with ASEAN, India will host the special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (SAIFMM) on June 16 and 17. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singapore FM Vivian Balakrishnan, who is India's Country Coordinator, will co-chair the SAIFMM.

Foreign Ministers of other ASEAN member states and the ASEAN Secretary-General will participate in the SAIFMM. This year has been designated as ASEAN-India Friendship Year. SAIFMM will be accompanied by the 12th edition of Delhi Dialogue, a premier Track 1.5 Dialogue in the ASEAN-India calendar, which will be hosted by India on 16-17 June 2022.

The theme of DD-XII is 'Building Bridges in the Indo-Pacific'. The ministerial session of DD-XII will be attended by EAM and the ASEAN Ministers. (ANI)

