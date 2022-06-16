Left Menu

Brazil: Suspect confesses to killing 2 men missing in Amazon

Brazilian police have found human remains in their search for a missing British journalist and an Indigenous expert after a suspect confessed to killing them in the Amazon forest, according to media reports.

ANI | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 16-06-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 09:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian police have found human remains in their search for a missing British journalist and an Indigenous expert after a suspect confessed to killing them in the Amazon forest, according to media reports. One of two men arrested over the disappearance of a British journalist Dom Phillips and an Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in the Amazon confessed to having buried the pair in the forest, Al Jazeera reported citing police.

According to reports, the man took investigators to the place where the bodies were buried. The suspect, a fisherman who had reportedly clashed with Pereira over his efforts to combat illegal fishing in the Indigenous territory, led police to a remote burial site where the remains were unearthed, detective Eduardo Fontes said at a press conference, Al Jazeera reported.

"We found the bodies three kilometres (nearly two miles) into the woods," Fontes said. On Wednesday, the Brazilian justice minister said that police had reported finding human remains in the area where the two men had disappeared, and that they would be "submitted to forensics".

The announcement marks a grim conclusion to a case that had raised the global alarm, hanging over According to Al Jazeera, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday afternoon that he expected the case to be resolved "in coming hours." (ANI)

