Left Menu

Israeli PM may visit India this summer, dates yet to be decided: Ambassador Eynat Shlein

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett may visit India later this year but the final dates are yet to be decided, said Ambassador Eynat Shlein, head of MASHAV, Israel's international development Center.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:28 IST
Israeli PM may visit India this summer, dates yet to be decided: Ambassador Eynat Shlein
Ambassador Eynat Shlein, head of MASHAV, Israel's international development Center. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sahil Pandey Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett may visit India later this year but the final dates are yet to be decided, said Ambassador Eynat Shlein, head of MASHAV, Israel's international development Center.

"Prime Minister Bennett is very interested and keen on visiting India. Hopefully, if everything goes well, he would probably be here sometime this summer. We can't set the date as some of the political issues are keeping him close to Jerusalem. However, he feels strongly about the relationship between Israel and India and I know that he looks forward to travelling here," Ambassador Eynat Shlein told to ANI. She also stressed that Israeli PM has great admiration for India, and he also sees the huge importance of the strategic alliances between the two countries.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister was scheduled to visit India in April but it was postponed after being tested positive for Covid-19. US President Joe Biden will host a virtual summit of the I2-U2 grouping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israel PM and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his visit to West Asia from July 13 to 16.

Earlier, the Israeli envoy also spoke about the I2-U2 grouping and said that it is an important initiative and reflects new dynamics in the Middle East and the world. "I believe that this is a very important initiative. I think it reflects the new dynamics in the Middle East and the world, the creation of new alliances and the creative thinking of how can countries come together to tackle global problems such for example food security," Eynat Shlein told ANI.

She also mentioned that these four countries can come together to offer solutions to the growing issues. Shlein also believes that I2-U2 countries with their qualities can bring a change. "Israel has been a good and a close ally of the US for many years. India is a strong strategic partner of Israel. And the UAE, since the signing of the historical Abrahamic accord is becoming a very strong partner and ally of Israel. These four partners together can bring in their unique qualities to create change, a very needed change," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022