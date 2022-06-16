New Zealand removes pre-departure COVID-19 tests for inbound travelers

Left Menu

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 17:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], June 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Travelers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11:59 pm, June 20, COVID-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said on Thursday. "We've taken a careful and staged approach to reopening our borders to ensure we aren't overwhelmed with an influx of COVID-19 cases. Our strategy has worked and as a result, it's safe to lift pre-departure test requirements much sooner than planned," Verrall said in a statement.

Around 90 per cent of international arrivals undertake their required testing once they are in the country, with only a 2-3 per cent positivity rate, she said, adding they don't anticipate a significant increase in border cases once the requirement is lifted. "Factors such as the availability of and cost of getting a test are increasingly becoming a barrier for people intending to travel here, especially as other countries wind back testing availability or the requirement for a test on entry themselves," the minister said.

While the pre-departure test requirements are being removed, a set of border surveillance measures are kept in place for detecting any possible new variants of COVID-19, she said. In order to understand what new strains of COVID are arriving at the border, travellers will still be required to self-test on Day 0/1 and again on Day 5/6. If the result of either test is positive, they must then get a PCR test, she added. (ANI/Xinhua)

