Egypt lifts all COVID-19-related entry restrictions

Cairo [Egypt], June 17 (ANI/Xinhua): Egypt on Thursday lifted all COVID-19-related entry restrictions for all travelers, whether Egyptians or foreigners. The decision was made by Egypt's Supreme Committee for the Management of the Epidemiology and Health Pandemic Crisis according to the pandemic conditions in Egypt and abroad, said Nader Saad, a spokesperson of the Egyptian cabinet, in a statement.

Nearly 86.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as 4.5 million booster shots, have been provided for the people, the statement said, adding that there are nearly 57.5 million doses in reserve to continue the vaccination campaign. The statement said that 800 DNA reagents were distributed by the Egyptian health ministry to detect the monkeypox cases, and strict measures are taken to have veterinary quarantine for the animals coming from abroad. (ANI/Xinhua)

