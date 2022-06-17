Jaishankar holds bilateral with Vietnamese counterpart, exchange deal in cyber security

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son on Friday and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and regional and international developments of mutual interest. The two sides also exchanged an agreement in the cyber security domain. The talks come as the two countries celebrating the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations.

"EAM and the Foreign Minister of Vietnam had a bilateral meeting and also launched the logo for the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations. The meeting was held at the new Chancery building of the Embassy of Vietnam. The Ministers discussed a wide range of bilateral issues and regional and international developments of mutual interest" said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement. They also discussed high-level exchanges. Following the meeting, an MoU on cybersecurity between CERT-In, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India and VNCERT, Ministry of Information and Communications, Vietnam, was exchanged.

"Delighted to meet @FMBuiThanhSon at the new Embassy building of Vietnam in New Delhi. Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has made significant progress. Recognized advancements in our political, defence, economic, energy and development cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted. "The potential for growth in pharmaceuticals and agriculture are evident. Exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific and the need to build a rules-based international order. Pleased to join celebrations of 50 years of diplomatic relationship," he added.

During the meeting, Jaishankar noted that last year on bilateral trade for the first time, cross USD 14 billion. "This shows that our businesses are looking at each other with greater interest and expectations. We hope that this year, we will certainly reach the target of 15 billion dollars, which was set for us by our leaders," he added. "Today, Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and a key partner of our Indo Pacific vision. We are also closely engaging with Vietnam in taking forward, Prime Minister Modi's vision of SAGAR, and his security and growth for all in the region."

Vietnam's Foreign minister said ties between two countries grown quite strongly. We shared crucial medical devices during Covid. "Defence and security have become important pillars in our relations. Bilateral trade between both countries exceeded USD 13 billion in 2021." On the sidelines of the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar had a series of bilateral engagements with his counterparts from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. (ANII)

