Left Menu

Beijing approved Panchen Lama promotes Sinicization of Tibetans

Beijing's approved Panchen Lama, Gyaltsen Norbu is promoting the Sinicization of Tibetans.

ANI | Lhasa | Updated: 18-06-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 06:47 IST
Beijing approved Panchen Lama promotes Sinicization of Tibetans
Beijing's approved Panchen Lama, Gyaltsen Norbu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tibet

Beijing's approved Panchen Lama, Gyaltsen Norbu is promoting the Sinicization of Tibetans. Norbu recently chaired a symposium held by the Tibetan branch of the Buddhist Association "to study and promote the Sinicization of Tibetan Buddhism," reported Tibet Rights Collective (TRC).

After the 10th Panchen Lama's death in 1989, the 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso had identified 6-year-old Gedhun Choeki Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama. Subsequently, the People's Liberation Army abducted the 6-year-old Lama and his family, with their whereabouts still unknown to this day.

Instead, Gyaltsen Norbu was recognized as the 'official' 11th Panchen Lama by the Chinese government in 1995 - a move since then decried by Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community alike. The institution of the Panchen Lamas is considered only second to that of the Dalai Lama in spiritual importance in the Gelug school of Tibetan Buddhism.

While Dalai Lama had already taken refuge in the hill town of Dharamshala in India in 1959, thus effectively being outside the control of Beijing, China indeed wanted to make sure to pursue control of the institution of the Panchen Lama to exert legitimacy for its illegal occupation and rule in Tibet. Since his appointment as the 11th Panchen Lama by China in 1995, Gyaltsen Norbu has been presented as the 'face of Tibetans and Tibetan Buddhism'.

Having been brought up in Beijing since his childhood in a 'Chinese way', PRC has campaigned hard for Norbu - he was also appointed to the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in 2010 and Vice President for the Buddhist Association of China. Over the years, Norbu has undertaken numerous domestic and foreign trips as a Chinese puppet and made various speeches to talk about Buddhism, Tibet and China.

In doing so, it seems that he has failed to win the admiration of Tibetans and the Chinese alike, reported TRC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
4
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022