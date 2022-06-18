Left Menu

Logo celebrating India-Vietnam diplomatic ties launched in New Delhi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Vietnamese counterpart launched the joint logo to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:38 IST
Logo celebrating India-Vietnam diplomatic ties. Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Vietnamese counterpart launched the joint logo to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries. "On the sidelines of the Special ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi, on 17 June 2022, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and the Foreign Minister of Vietnam H.E. Mr. Bui Thanh Son launched the joint logo for the celebration of 50 years of India-Vietnam Diplomatic Relations," the Ministery of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

The logo has been selected jointly by India and Vietnam through a contest open to the nationals of both countries. The image represents a long-standing friendship between India and Vietnam symbolically through a peacock and a crane, the birds of national importance in the two countries respectively, as per the ministry statement.

It also includes the numeral 50 to denote the 50 years of diplomatic relations and the national flags of India and Vietnam at its Centre, it added. Meanwhile, India and Vietnam have a broad convergence of interest as the emerging economies and important countries with respect to creating alternative supply chains in Asia after global disillusionment with the China-centric supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides, the two countries are equally concerned about the aggressive and expansionist policies of China in the Indo-Pacific region. The two countries also share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership since 2016 and defence cooperation is a key pillar of this partnership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

