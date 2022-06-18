Left Menu

China's investment in road, waterway infrastructure up in first five months

China's investment in road and waterway infrastructure saw steady expansion in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport shows.

Beijing [China], June 18 (ANI/Xinhua): China's investment in road and waterway infrastructure saw steady expansion in the first five months of the year, data from the Ministry of Transport shows. Fixed-asset investment in road and waterway infrastructure rose 7.2 percent year on year to 991.25 billion yuan (about 148.1 billion U.S. dollars) during the period, according to the ministry.

In breakdown, the country's fixed-asset investment in road construction climbed 7.6 percent year on year, while that for waterway infrastructure edged up 0.6 percent from the same period last year. Southwest China's Guizhou Province reported the fastest growth in this regard, with investment surging 56 percent from the previous year.

North China's Tianjin Municipality saw the sharpest decline during the January-May period, with investment plunging 66.5 percent year on year, the data shows. (ANI/Xinhua)

