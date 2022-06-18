Bangladesh Foreign Minister to arrive today on 3-day visit to India

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will arrive in India on Saturday on a 3-day official visit. During the visit, on Sunday, he will attend the 7th Round of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) between India and Bangladesh and will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Monday, Momen will meet Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and after that will emplane to Bangladesh. Last month, Momen met Jaishankar in Guwahati, under Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) Asian Confluence River Conclave 2022.

The last JCC meeting was held virtually in September 2020. In that meeting, both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to a peaceful and secure border. During the meeting, both countries reviewed the expanding connectivity in the road, rail, inland waterways, and ports and agreed to expedite progress in ongoing projects besides.

India and Bangladesh will be holding the 7th Meeting of the Joint Consultative Commission (JCC) in New Delhi on June 19, 2022. The JCC will be co-chaired by S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India, and Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen, Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

This will be the first physical JCC meeting convened since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020. The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership, and regional and multilateral issues, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

