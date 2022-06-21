Left Menu

New Zealand reports 5,630 new COVID-19 community cases

New Zealand recorded 5,630 new community cases of COVID-19 with 17 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 21-06-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 11:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 5,630 new community cases of COVID-19 with 17 more deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday. Among the new community infections, 1,663 were reported in the largest city Auckland, the ministry said.

In addition, 65 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border. Currently, 362 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including four in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,276,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

