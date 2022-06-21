Abu Dhabi Chamber and CONNECT to organize MEDBW and MEMT Expo next September

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry has announced two inaugural events; Middle East Design & Build Week (MEDBW) and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo (MEMT) in cooperation with CONNECT. Both events are scheduled to be held between 12 – 14 September 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UAE.

The event will witness the participation of the biggest international and local businesses that are key players in the fourth industrial revolution and which will have the opportunity to showcase their latest technologies and innovative solutions in construction, manufacturing, and technologies.

Middle East Design & Build Week is the only event in the region that caters to the construction, interior design, hospitality, and commercial industries within one event. It is set to bring together the stalwarts of the construction and building industry from Israel, Poland, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, with the support from Emirates Steel as Titanium Sponsor, Abu Dhabi Department of Tourism and Culture as Destination Partner, Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology as Supporting Partner, British Contract Furnishing Association as Supporting Association, Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) as Knowledge Partner, ADNEC as Venue Partner, Etihad Airways as the Official Airline Partner.

Meanwhile, Middle East Manufacturing & Technology is the region's only event dedicated to the manufacturing and industrialisation industry. With the support of Abu Dhabi Department of Tourism and Culture as Destination Partner, Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology as Host Organisation, The Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA) as Supporting Association, ADNEC as Venue Partner, Etihad Airways as the official airline carrier, the event has secured participation from leading industrial and manufacturing firms from Israel and Turkey as well as a group of the biggest local organizations including the Al Masaood Group which is one of the largest industrial, commercial and service organisations.

The commercial infrastructure sector in the UAE is expected to primarily drive the growth of the construction industry in the UAE. In the commercial infrastructure space, Abu Dhabi is planning to attract nearly 8 million tourists annually by 2030 under the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030. For serving the huge inflow of tourists, the government is planning to boost investments in the commercial infrastructure space. Furthermore, the country is planning to expand its overall retail and office space to a whopping 4 million square meters by 2030.

Commenting on the events, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Mheiri, Director General, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry said, "The highly-anticipated events are aligned with the government initiatives of bolstering the industry. The national-level initiatives such as 'Operation 300 Billion', 'Make it in the Emirates', and 'Made in Abu Dhabi' are all focused on providing an impetus to drive the manufacturing and industrialisation industry. Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will continue to provide platforms for stimulating sectoral growth of the economy. It is critical to acknowledge that accelerated progress is required to meet the goals set in the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030."

Middle East Design & Build Week and Middle East Manufacturing & Technology Expo will serve as excellent platforms to collaborate on business growth and set a new benchmark in the development of the industry. By co-locating both the events, attendees will benefit from wide opportunities to present, learn, and explore solutions in the construction and design as well as manufacturing and technology sectors.

During the three days of the events, attendees will witness a series of informative workshops and panel discussions pertaining to the construction, design, manufacturing, and technology industries.

