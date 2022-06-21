Left Menu

Iran urges UN to increase aid to Syria amid Western sanction pressures

Iran's UN envoy has urged the United Nations to increase assistance to Syria amid the Western sanction pressures.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 21-06-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 18:50 IST
Iran urges UN to increase aid to Syria amid Western sanction pressures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], June 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's UN envoy has urged the United Nations to increase assistance to Syria amid the Western sanction pressures. The 11-year conflict, as well as occupation and terrorism, has created enormous hardships for the Syrian people, Iranian UN Ambassador Majid Takht-Ravanchi told a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria on Monday, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported Tuesday.

The situation has been aggravated by the unilateral sanctions that have stymied the implementation of the Security Council's resolution 2585. "This has impeded Syria's reconstruction efforts and hampered humanitarian aid delivery," Takht-Ravanchi was quoted by a UN press release as saying.

These "illegal measures" undermined the Syrian government's ability to achieve economic and social stability and to improve the living condition of the Syrians, said the Iranian envoy. "We believe that in order to support the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Syria and achieve progress in the political settlement process, the international community and the UN and its humanitarian agencies must increase their assistance to entire Syria through recovery projects, such as the restoration of basic infrastructure assets including water and power supply facilities, schools and hospitals," he was quoted by the Tasnim as saying.

The Iranian envoy condemned what he called "Israel's prolonged occupation of Syrian Golan, as well as its numerous breaches of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" including the most recent attacks on civilians. Takht-Ravanchi called on the UN Security Council not to remain silent about Israel's repeated aggression, adding Iran will continue to support the Syrian government and nation to restore the unity and territorial integrity of their country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022