Left Menu

Singapore reports 7,109 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 7,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,378,090.

ANI | Singapore | Updated: 22-06-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 00:48 IST
Singapore reports 7,109 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore, June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 7,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 1,378,090. Of the new cases, 502 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and 6,607 through antigen rapid test (ART) tests, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health.

Among the PCR cases, 452 were local transmissions and 50 were imported cases. Among the ART cases with mild symptoms and assessed to be of low risk, 5,941 were local transmissions and 666 were imported cases. A total of 326 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with nine cases in intensive care units.

No death was reported from COVID-19 on Tuesday, keeping the total death toll at 1,405, according to the ministry. The ministry also said on Tuesday that Singapore has witnessed a 23 per cent week-on-week increase in COVID-19 community infections, and the rise is largely driven by the increased spread of newer Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

Although the BA.2 subvariant still accounts for the bulk of COVID-19 infections in the city-state, the proportion of BA.4 and BA.5 infections is rising. About 30 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in the community in the past week were cases with BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, as compared to 17 per cent and 3 per cent for the previous two weeks, respectively.

"The surge in BA.4 and BA.5 cases is likely to continue, driven by their higher transmissibility compared to BA.2," said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022