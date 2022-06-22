Vietnam reports 888 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 888 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up by 140 from Tuesday, according to its Ministry of Health. All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 43 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 149 new cases recorded on Wednesday, followed by the northern city of Hai Phong with 88 and the central city of Da Nang with 61 cases. Also on Wednesday, health authorities of the central coastal Ninh Thuan province reported 58 previously detected COVID-19 infections.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,739,855 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,622,837 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered. More than 226.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 202.8 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

