1 dead, 1 injured in US' San Francisco shooting

One person was killed and another injured Wednesday morning following a shooting that occurred inside a Muni train in U.S. San Francisco, according to the police.

ANI | San Francisco | Updated: 23-06-2022 06:22 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 06:22 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
San Francisco [US], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and another injured Wednesday morning following a shooting that occurred inside a Muni train in U.S. San Francisco, according to the police. San Francisco police responded to the shooting report at the Muni Forest Hill station and found that the train had left, heading toward the Castro station.

Officers discovered the two victims at the Castro station. One was pronounced dead on the scene, and the other was taken to San Francisco General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesperson said. The shooter ran out of the train at the Castro station and was still at large, the San Francisco Police Department said.The shooting was not random, the suspected shooter and one of the victims were in dispute before the gunfire. according to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle.

"It's another reminder that as long as our country is awash in guns, shootings can happen anywhere, anytime," State Sen. Scott Wiener said in a statement. "California has the strongest gun safety laws in the nation, and we're continuing to strengthen them. But we need strong action from Congress to truly improve the safety of our community." (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

