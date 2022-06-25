Left Menu

India's new Ambassador to Nepal arrives in Kathmandu

The new ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava arrived in Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon to take charge of his office.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:22 IST
India's new Ambassador to Nepal arrives in Kathmandu
Naveen Srivastava received by Indian Mission's Charge De Affairs, Namgya Khampa in Nepal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The new ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava arrived in Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon to take charge of his office. Upon arrival at the Kathmandu's Tribhuwan International Airport, Srivastava was received by Indian Mission's Charge De Affairs, Namgya Khampa along with others.

Naveen Srivastava is a career diplomat and he arrived from New Delhi where he was heading the East Asia Division that deals with China, Japan, Korea and Mongolia. Succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the incumbent Foreign Secretary of India who completed his assignment earlier in the month of April, Naveen Srivastava will take full charge as Envoy to Nepal after submitting his credentials to Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

Back in Delhi, the newly appointed ambassador, who is also an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1993 batch, headed the Indian delegation in several rounds of diplomatic talks with China on the eastern Ladakh border row. After taking up the role, he has discussed India-Nepal border issues with the chief of the border guarding Central armed police force Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

The 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Srivastava, has also discussed the deployment and working of Sashastra Seema Bal along the India-Nepal border with Thaosen, during his visit to the SSB Headquarters earlier. He also took a meeting with other senior officers of the force too. The other officers who took part in the meeting included B. Radhika, Additional Director General and PK Gupta, Inspector General (Operations).

He has also served as Ambassador of India in Cambodia from 2015-17 previously and has also offered his services in Washington, Beijing, Shanghai and Hongkong in various capacities. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022