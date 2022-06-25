India's new Ambassador to Nepal arrives in Kathmandu

The new ambassador of India to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava arrived in Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon to take charge of his office. Upon arrival at the Kathmandu's Tribhuwan International Airport, Srivastava was received by Indian Mission's Charge De Affairs, Namgya Khampa along with others.

Naveen Srivastava is a career diplomat and he arrived from New Delhi where he was heading the East Asia Division that deals with China, Japan, Korea and Mongolia. Succeeding Vinay Mohan Kwatra, the incumbent Foreign Secretary of India who completed his assignment earlier in the month of April, Naveen Srivastava will take full charge as Envoy to Nepal after submitting his credentials to Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

Back in Delhi, the newly appointed ambassador, who is also an Indian Foreign Service officer of the 1993 batch, headed the Indian delegation in several rounds of diplomatic talks with China on the eastern Ladakh border row. After taking up the role, he has discussed India-Nepal border issues with the chief of the border guarding Central armed police force Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

The 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Srivastava, has also discussed the deployment and working of Sashastra Seema Bal along the India-Nepal border with Thaosen, during his visit to the SSB Headquarters earlier. He also took a meeting with other senior officers of the force too. The other officers who took part in the meeting included B. Radhika, Additional Director General and PK Gupta, Inspector General (Operations).

He has also served as Ambassador of India in Cambodia from 2015-17 previously and has also offered his services in Washington, Beijing, Shanghai and Hongkong in various capacities. (ANI)