Vietnam reports 557 new COVID-19 cases

Hanoi [Vietnam], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam recorded 557 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down 100 from Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 32 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 177 new cases recorded on Sunday, followed by the southern Ho Chi Minh City and the northern Bac Ninh province with 32 each. The infections brought the total tally to 10,743,448 with 43,084 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,649,814 COVID-19 patients, or nearly 90 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 230 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including roughly 204.4 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

