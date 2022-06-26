Left Menu

UAE's Etihad Airways to resume direct flights between Abu Dhabi, Beijing

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will resume direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from June 29.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 26-06-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 21:10 IST
UAE's Etihad Airways to resume direct flights between Abu Dhabi, Beijing
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), will resume direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from June 29. According to the statement of Etihad Airways, the airline will operate a weekly flight on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.

"Etihad Airways is delighted about the resumption of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Beijing. China has always been an important strategic market for Etihad and the resumption of direct flights between the two capital cities will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the UAE," said Martin Drew, senior vice president Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group. Etihad's flights from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai resumed in July 2020 to meet the huge demand of passengers travelling between the two countries.

The statement noted that all passengers travelling on Etihad between Abu Dhabi and China must strictly meet the entry requirements and health testing protocols. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022