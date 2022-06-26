Nepal Prime Minister reorganizes cabinet, changes four ministers

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has changed four ministers in the latest round of cabinet reorganization, the Office of the President announced on Sunday. Deuba made changes in the cabinet upon the recommendation of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Socialist.

Meanwhile, an hour before the changes in the cabinet, two ministers from the party had announced their resignation. The latest list of cabinet members includes Jeevan Ram Shrestha who has been appointed as Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Leader and Member of Parliament from CPN-Unified Socialist, Metmani Chaudhary has been appointed as Minister for Urban Development succeeding Ram Kumari Jhakri who also announced resignation today. Sher Bahahdur Kunwar has been appointed as Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security while Bhawani Khapung has been appointed Minister for Health and Population and Hira KC as State Minister for Health and Population.

Member of the ruling coalition, the Unified Socialist party is in turmoil for the past few days after the party decided to recall four ministers and send new faces to the cabinet. A total of 10 leaders had earlier signed the eight-point demand expressing dissatisfaction with the leadership's recommendation for the reshuffle of the cabinet. Six of the signatories which included former Minister Ale, had withdrawn their signatures while the rest are yet to withdraw their signatures and are making a last-ditch effort to secure their posts.

The party's Central Committee meeting held on Saturday reiterated the party's position that the ministers would be recalled from the cabinet and new faces would be inducted into the Deuba-led cabinet. The 10 lawmakers, including four ministers, had asked the party leadership to hold a meeting of the Parliamentary Party to decide the fate of the ministers. Meanwhile, the fourth central committee meeting of the Unified Socialist endorsed the party Secretariat's decision to recall four ministers from the Cabinet. (ANI)

